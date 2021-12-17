How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Live Online on December 17, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 17, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST, the Chicago Blackhawks face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Nashville Predators games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Blackhawks games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Chicago and Nashville, you can stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Preview: Chicago hosts Nashville after DeBrincat's 2-goal game

Chicago; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blackhawks -116, Predators -104; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Nashville Predators after Alex DeBrincat scored two goals in the Blackhawks’ 5-4 overtime victory over the Capitals.

The Blackhawks are 3-3-0 against the rest of their division. Chicago is the last-ranked team in the Western Conference averaging just 4.0 assists per game. Seth Jones leads them with 20 total assists.

The Predators are 5-2-1 against opponents from the Central. Nashville has scored 85 goals and is ninth in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game. Filip Forsberg leads the team with 13.

In their last meeting on Nov. 7, Chicago won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with 16 goals, adding six assists and recording 22 points. Jones has 8 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Forsberg leads the Predators with 13 goals and has 21 points. Roman Josi has four goals over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Predators: 8-2-0, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Predators: Michael McCarron: out (covid-19), Matt Luff: out (covid-19), Ben Harpur: out (covid-19), Phillip Tomasino: out (covid-19), Matt Duchene: day to day (upper body), Ryan Johansen: out (covid-19 protocol), Mikael Granlund: out (covid-19).