How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Live Online on February 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, February 25, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the Chicago Blackhawks face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+ and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. New Jersey Devils

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. New Jersey Devils on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Chicago Blackhawks vs. New Jersey Devils game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

New Jersey Devils vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Preview: Chicago plays New Jersey, looks to end home losing streak

New Jersey Devils (18-28-5, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (18-26-8, seventh in the Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blackhawks -140, Devils +118; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts New Jersey looking to stop its seven-game home losing streak.

The Blackhawks have gone 8-13-4 in home games. Chicago is last in the Western Conference averaging just 6.5 points per game. Patrick Kane leads the team with 49 total points.

The Devils are 8-15-2 in road games. New Jersey is ninth in the Eastern Conference recording 8 points per game, averaging 3.0 goals and 5.1 assists.

In their last matchup on Oct. 15, New Jersey won 4-3. Jack Hughes recorded a team-high 2 points for the Devils.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with 29 goals, adding 13 assists and totaling 42 points. Dylan Strome has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Jesper Bratt leads the Devils with 16 goals and has 46 points. Nico Hischier has six goals over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

Devils: 3-7-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.6 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Devils: Jesper Bratt: day to day (upper-body), Andreas Johnsson: day to day (lower body).