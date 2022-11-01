 Skip to Content
How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Live Online on November 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Chicago Blackhawks face the New York Islanders. The game is airing exclusively on MSG Sportsnet and NBC Sports Chicago+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. New York Islanders

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV. While in New York, the game is streaming on MSG Sportsnet, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. New York Islanders on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Chicago and New York, you can stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. New York Islanders, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

New York Islanders vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Preview: New York brings 3-game win streak into matchup with Chicago

New York Islanders (5-4-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (4-3-2, third in the Central Division)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders are looking to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago had a 28-42-12 record overall and a 14-21-6 record at home last season. The Blackhawks allowed 3.5 goals per game while scoring 2.6 last season.

New York went 37-35-10 overall and 17-19-5 on the road last season. The Islanders scored 2.8 goals per game last season while allowing 2.8 per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Petr Mrazek: out (groin), Seth Jones: out (thumb), Ian Mitchell: out (wrist), Boris Katchouk: out (ankle), Tyler Johnson: out (ankle).

Islanders: None listed.

