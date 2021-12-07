How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Live Online on December 7, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST, the Chicago Blackhawks face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on MSG2 and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. New York Rangers

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. While in New York, the game is streaming on MSG2, which is available with fuboTV.

Can you stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. New York Rangers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Chicago and New York, you can stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. New York Rangers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Rangers vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Preview: Rangers face the Blackhawks on 6-game win streak

By The Associated Press

New York Rangers (16-4-3, second in the Metropolitan) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (9-13-2, sixth in the Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blackhawks +112, Rangers -133; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: New York will look to keep its six-game win streak alive when the Rangers take on Chicago.

The Blackhawks are 5-5-1 on their home ice. Chicago is last in the Western Conference averaging only 5.9 points per game. Patrick Kane leads them with 21 total points.

The Rangers are 8-3-2 on the road. New York has scored 67 goals and is seventh in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game. Chris Kreider leads the team with 16.

The Rangers takes on the Blackhawks for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with 14 goals and has 19 points. Brandon Hagel has four goals over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Artemi Panarin has 26 total points while scoring seven goals and totaling 19 assists for the Rangers. Adam Fox has 10 assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 6-4-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.5 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Rangers: 9-1-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.