How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Live Online on November 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels
On Monday, November 1, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Chicago Blackhawks face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Chicago Blackhawks vs. Ottawa Senators
- When: Monday, November 1, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago+
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.
Can you stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?
If you live outside of Chicago, you can stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Ottawa Senators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
All Live TV Streaming Options
Ottawa Senators vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Preview: Chicago faces Ottawa on 4-game home slide
By The Associated Press
Ottawa Senators (3-4-0, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (0-7-2, seventh in the Central)
Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blackhawks -127, Senators +106; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts Ottawa looking to stop its four-game home skid.
Chicago went 24-25-7 overall with a 13-11-4 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Blackhawks scored 159 total goals last season while collecting 269 assists.
Ottawa finished 23-28-5 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 9-18-1 on the road. The Senators scored 27 power play goals with a 15.5% success rate on power play opportunities last season.
The teams square off Monday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Blackhawks: Riley Stillman: day to day (health protocols), Jujhar Khaira: day to day (health protocols), Patrick Kane: day to day (health protocols), Henrik Borgstrom: day to day (health protocols).
Senators: Shane Pinto: out (upper body).