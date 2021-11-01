 Skip to Content
How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Live Online on November 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, November 1, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Chicago Blackhawks face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Ottawa Senators

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Chicago, you can stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Ottawa Senators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago+ + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago+ + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago+ + 31 Top Cable Channels

Ottawa Senators vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Preview: Chicago faces Ottawa on 4-game home slide

By The Associated Press

Ottawa Senators (3-4-0, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (0-7-2, seventh in the Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blackhawks -127, Senators +106; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts Ottawa looking to stop its four-game home skid.

Chicago went 24-25-7 overall with a 13-11-4 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Blackhawks scored 159 total goals last season while collecting 269 assists.

Ottawa finished 23-28-5 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 9-18-1 on the road. The Senators scored 27 power play goals with a 15.5% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

The teams square off Monday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Riley Stillman: day to day (health protocols), Jujhar Khaira: day to day (health protocols), Patrick Kane: day to day (health protocols), Henrik Borgstrom: day to day (health protocols).

Senators: Shane Pinto: out (upper body).

