 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Live Online on April 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, April 25, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Chicago Blackhawks face the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Philadelphia Flyers

In Chicago, Philadelphia, and Nationally, the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

Even if you live outside those markets, you can stream the Blackhawks and Flyers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Hulu Live TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99$6.99
Hulu Originals-------
ESPN+-------

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Hulu Originals + 32 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $6.99
Includes: ESPN+

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Preview: Philadelphia visits Chicago after Cates' 2-goal game

Philadelphia Flyers (25-43-11, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (26-42-11, seventh in the Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blackhawks -138, Flyers +117; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia visits the Chicago Blackhawks after Noah Cates scored two goals in the Flyers’ 4-1 win over the Penguins.

The Blackhawks are 12-21-6 at home. Chicago scores 2.6 goals per game, the least in the Western Conference. Alex DeBrincat leads the team with 40 total goals.

The Flyers are 11-23-5 in road games. Philadelphia is the last-ranked team in the NHL averaging just 4.3 assists per game. Travis Konecny leads them with 35 total assists.

In their last meeting on March 5, Philadelphia won 4-3. Cam Atkinson totaled two goals for the Flyers.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with 40 goals and has 76 points. Patrick Kane has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Atkinson leads the Flyers with 23 goals and has 50 points. Cates has 9 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.4 assists, three penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.

Flyers: 3-7-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: MacKenzie Entwistle: day to day (shoulder).

Flyers: Cam York: out (lower-body), Rasmus Ristolainen: out (upper body), Patrick Brown: out for season (upper-body), Nick Seeler: out (lower-body), Carter Hart: out (lower-body), Cam Atkinson: out (lower-body).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.