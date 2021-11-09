How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Live Online on November 9, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST, the Chicago Blackhawks face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. While in Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Chicago and Pittsburgh, you can stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Preview: Penguins visit the Blackhawks after Kapanen's 3-goal game

By The Associated Press

Pittsburgh Penguins (4-3-3, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (2-9-2, seventh in the Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blackhawks +103, Penguins -123; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh visits the Chicago Blackhawks after Kasperi Kapanen scored three goals in the Penguins’ 5-4 shootout loss to the Wild.

Chicago went 24-25-7 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 13-11-4 at home. The Blackhawks scored 159 total goals last season while averaging 2.8 per game.

Pittsburgh finished 37-16-3 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 15-12-1 on the road. The Penguins averaged 30.1 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 3.4 goals per game.

In their last matchup on Oct. 16, Pittsburgh won 5-2. Drew O’Connor recorded a team-high 2 points for the Penguins.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Tyler Johnson: day to day (neck), Henrik Borgstrom: day to day (health protocols).

Penguins: Sidney Crosby: day to day (health protocols), Chad Ruhwedel: out (covid-19), Marcus Pettersson: out (covid-19), Brian Dumoulin: day to day (health protocols).