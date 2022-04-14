How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Live Online on April 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Chicago Blackhawks face the San Jose Sharks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. San Jose Sharks

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. San Jose Sharks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Chicago and San Francisco, you can stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. San Jose Sharks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Jose Sharks vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Preview: San Jose faces Chicago on 5-game road slide

San Jose Sharks (29-33-10, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (24-38-11, seventh in the Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose travels to Chicago looking to stop its five-game road slide.

The Blackhawks are 13-22-8 against Western Conference opponents. Chicago is last in the Western Conference shooting 28.7 shots per game.

The Sharks are 15-21-5 in conference matchups. San Jose scores 2.6 goals per game, the least in the Western Conference. Timo Meier leads the team with 31 total goals.

In their last meeting on Nov. 28, San Jose won 2-0. Meier scored a team-high two goals for the Sharks in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with 39 goals and has 67 points. Patrick Kane has four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Meier leads the Sharks with 70 points, scoring 31 goals and collecting 39 assists. Tomas Hertl has seven assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

Sharks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, four penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Sharks: Kevin Labanc: out (shoulder).