How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Live Online on October 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT, the Chicago Blackhawks face the Seattle Kraken. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Seattle Kraken

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Seattle Kraken on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Chicago and Seattle, you can stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Seattle Kraken, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest and NBC Sports Chicago + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest and NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

Seattle Kraken vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Preview: Chicago takes on Seattle after overtime victory

Seattle Kraken (1-2-2, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (1-2-0, fifth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken after the Blackhawks beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in overtime.

Chicago had a 28-42-12 record overall and a 14-21-6 record at home last season. The Blackhawks committed 3.3 penalties per game and served 7.9 penalty minutes per game last season.

Seattle had a 27-49-6 record overall and an 11-27-3 record on the road last season. The Kraken scored 213 goals while giving up 284 last season for a -71 goal differential.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Jason Dickinson: out (not injury related), Boris Katchouk: out (ankle).

Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body).

