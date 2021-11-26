How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Live Online on November 26, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 26, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST, the Chicago Blackhawks face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues

In Chicago, St. Louis, and Nationally, the game will be streaming on ESPN+. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Chicago and St. Louis, you can also stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Preview: St. Louis plays Chicago, aims to break road slide

By The Associated Press

St. Louis Blues (10-7-2, third in the Central) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (6-11-2, fifth in the Central)

Chicago; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blackhawks +102, Blues -123; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis visits Chicago looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Blackhawks are 2-3-0 against opponents from the Central. Chicago is last in the Western Conference averaging just 3.8 assists per game. Seth Jones leads the team with 13 total assists.

The Blues are 4-3-1 against opponents in the Central. St. Louis ranks eighth in the league averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Jordan Kyrou with eight.

In their last meeting on Oct. 30, St. Louis won 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Kane has 17 total points for the Blackhawks, six goals and 11 assists. Alex DeBrincat has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Kyrou leads the Blues with eight goals and has 20 points. Robert Thomas has eight assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 6-4-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

Blues: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.2 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Blues: Brayden Schenn: day to day (upper body).