How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Live Online on February 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST, the Chicago Blackhawks face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Blackhawks games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Chicago and St. Louis, you can stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Preview: Blackhawks take on the Blues on 3-game skid

St. Louis Blues (30-14-6, second in the Central) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (18-26-8, seventh in the Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago aims to end its three-game slide when the Blackhawks take on St. Louis.

The Blackhawks are 9-16-6 in conference games. Chicago scores 2.4 goals per game, the least in the Western Conference. Alex DeBrincat leads the team with 29 total goals.

The Blues are 10-5-2 against opponents in the Central. St. Louis ranks third in the Western Conference averaging 6.3 assists per game, led by Robert Thomas with 0.8.

In their last meeting on Feb. 12, St. Louis won 5-1. Oskar Sundqvist recorded a team-high 2 points for the Blues.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with 29 goals and has 42 points. Patrick Kane has four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Vladimir Tarasenko has 46 total points while scoring 19 goals and totaling 27 assists for the Blues. Brayden Schenn has 11 points over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

Blues: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Blues: Marco Scandella: out (lower-body).