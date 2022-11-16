How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Live Online on November 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Chicago Blackhawks face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues

In Chicago and Nationally the game is streaming on TNT. In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest.

Can you stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Preview: Blues take on the Blackhawks on 3-game win streak

St. Louis Blues (5-8-0, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (6-5-3, fifth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues visit the Chicago Blackhawks trying to prolong a three-game win streak.

Chicago is 6-5-3 overall with a 0-2-1 record against the Central Division. The Blackhawks have a 5-1-2 record in games they score at least three goals.

St. Louis is 1-2-0 against the Central Division and 5-8-0 overall. The Blues have gone 3— in games decided by a single goal.

The teams match up Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The Blues won 4-0 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Dickinson has scored four goals with three assists for the Blackhawks. Jonathan Toews has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Justin Faulk has three goals and eight assists for the Blues. Jordan Kyrou has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-4-3, averaging 2.2 goals, four assists, 4.6 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Blues: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Alex Stalock: out (concussion), Seth Jones: out (thumb), Ian Mitchell: out (wrist), Tyler Johnson: out (ankle).

Blues: Marco Scandella: out (hip), Logan Brown: out (upper-body), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder), Robert Bortuzzo: out (upper-body).