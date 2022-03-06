How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Live Online on March 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Chicago Blackhawks face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Lightning games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Blackhawks games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Chicago Blackhawks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Preview: Tampa Bay takes on Chicago, aims for 4th straight road win

Tampa Bay Lightning (36-12-6, second in the Atlantic) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (20-28-8, seventh in the Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blackhawks +200, Lightning -245; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay hits the road against Chicago looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Blackhawks are 10-14-4 on their home ice. Chicago averages 8.4 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Western Conference. Connor Murphy leads the team serving 41 total minutes.

The Lightning have gone 17-7-2 away from home. Tampa Bay leads the league shooting 11.4% and averaging 3.4 goals on 30.0 shots per game.

The teams face off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with 39 assists and has 56 points this season. Alex DeBrincat has 11 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning with 27 goals and has 61 points. Brayden Point has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Lightning: Zach Bogosian: out (lower body).