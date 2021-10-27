 Skip to Content
How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Live Online on October 27, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Chicago Blackhawks face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Chicago, you can stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Game Preview: Blackhawks face the Maple Leafs on 6-game losing streak

By The Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs (2-4-1, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (0-5-1, sixth in the Central)
Chicago; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blackhawks +118, Maple Leafs -140; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago looks to stop its six-game losing streak with a win against Toronto.

Chicago finished 24-25-7 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 13-11-4 at home. Goalies for the Blackhawks allowed 3.1 goals on 33.6 shots per game last season.

Toronto went 35-14-7 overall with a 17-7-4 record on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Maple Leafs were called for 165 penalties last season averaging 3.0 penalties and 7.0 penalty minutes per game.

The teams match up Wednesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Mike Hardman: day to day (upper body).
Maple Leafs: Petr Mrazek: day to day (lower body).

