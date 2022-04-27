How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Live Online on April 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Chicago Blackhawks face the Vegas Golden Knights. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Las Vegas, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Chicago and Las Vegas, you can stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Preview: Western Conference showdown pits Chicago against Vegas

Vegas Golden Knights (42-31-7, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (27-42-11, seventh in the Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blackhawks +186, Golden Knights -232; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Chicago and Vegas face off.

The Blackhawks are 15-26-8 against conference opponents. Chicago has surrendered 53 power-play goals, stopping 75.8% of opponent chances.

The Golden Knights are 26-17-5 in Western Conference play. Vegas averages only 3.2 penalties per game, the least in the Western Conference. Keegan Kolesar leads them averaging 0.3.

Vegas took down Chicago 5-4 in the last meeting between these teams on March 26.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with 41 goals and has 77 points. Patrick Kane has four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Zach Whitecloud leads the Golden Knights with a plus-19 in 57 games this season. Shea Theodore has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-7-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 4-3-3, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, two penalties and four penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: MacKenzie Entwistle: out for season (shoulder).

Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out for season (shoulder).