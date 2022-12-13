How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Live Online on December 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Chicago Blackhawks face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Washington Capitals

In Chicago, Washington, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Washington Capitals on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Chicago Blackhawks vs. Washington Capitals game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Washington Capitals vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Preview: Capitals take win streak into matchup with the Blackhawks

Washington Capitals (14-12-4, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (7-15-4, eighth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals will try to keep a four-game win streak alive when they play the Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago has a 4-8-2 record at home and a 7-15-4 record overall. The Blackhawks have a -30 scoring differential, with 62 total goals scored and 92 allowed.

Washington is 14-12-4 overall and 6-8-3 in road games. The Capitals have an even scoring differential this season, scoring and allowing 87 goals.

The matchup Tuesday is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Blackhawks won 5-4 in overtime in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Toews has eight goals and six assists for the Blackhawks. Max Domi has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Alex Ovechkin has 17 goals and 13 assists for the Capitals. Marcus Johansson has three goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 1-8-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

Capitals: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Petr Mrazek: out (groin), Alex Stalock: out (concussion), Tyler Johnson: out (ankle).

Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Martin Fehervary: out (upper-body), Connor Brown: out (lower body), Darcy Kuemper: out (upper-body), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), Alexander Alexeyev: out (upper-body), Beck Malenstyn: out (finger).