How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Live Online on March 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Chicago Blackhawks face the Winnipeg Jets. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Winnipeg Jets

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago.

Can you stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Winnipeg Jets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Chicago, you can stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Winnipeg Jets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Winnipeg Jets vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Preview: Chicago takes on Winnipeg in division showdown

Winnipeg Jets (28-24-10, sixth in the Central) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (22-31-9, seventh in the Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blackhawks +110, Jets -131; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays Winnipeg in a matchup of Central teams.

The Blackhawks are 4-12-5 against opponents from the Central. Chicago is last in the Western Conference shooting 28.5 shots per game.

The Jets are 11-6-5 against the rest of their division. Winnipeg has scored 190 goals and ranks eighth in the Western Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game. Kyle Connor leads the team with 38.

In their last meeting on Feb. 14, Chicago won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with 34 goals and has 55 points. Dylan Strome has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Connor leads the Jets with 73 points, scoring 38 goals and adding 35 assists. Blake Wheeler has eight assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 4-5-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

Jets: 6-3-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Connor Murphy: out (concussion protocol).

Jets: None listed.