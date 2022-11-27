 Skip to Content
How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Live Online on November 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Chicago Blackhawks face the Winnipeg Jets. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Winnipeg Jets

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Chicago Blackhawks vs. Winnipeg Jets on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Chicago Blackhawks vs. Winnipeg Jets game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

Winnipeg Jets vs. Chicago Blackhawks Game Preview: Blackhawks bring losing streak into home matchup against the Jets

Winnipeg Jets (9-4-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (6-6-3, eighth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks will try to stop a six-game skid when they play the Winnipeg Jets.

Chicago has gone 6-6-3 overall with a 0-4-1 record against the Central Division. The Blackhawks have a -7 scoring differential, with 38 total goals scored and 45 allowed.

Winnipeg has a 6-2-0 record in Central Division play and a 9-4-1 record overall. The Jets have gone 4-0-0 when scoring a power-play goal.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Jets won 4-0 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Domi has five goals and nine assists for the Blackhawks. Patrick Kane has one goal and five assists over the past 10 games.

Mark Scheifele has 10 goals and four assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has scored six goals and added seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 2-6-2, averaging 1.8 goals, three assists, three penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Jets: 7-3-0, averaging three goals, 5.5 assists, four penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Alex Stalock: out (concussion), Tyler Johnson: out (ankle).

Jets: Logan Stanley: out (undisclosed), Morgan Barron: out (wrist), Nikolaj Ehlers: out (sports hernia), Mason Appleton: out (wrist).

