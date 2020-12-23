How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Chicago Bulls Live Without Cable on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile
On Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 8:00 PM EST, the Chicago Bulls face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Southeast and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks
- When: Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 8:00 PM EST
- TV: Fox Sports Southeast and NBC Sports Chicago
- Stream (Chicago): Watch on NBC Sports Chicago with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
- Stream (Atlanta): Watch on FS Southeest with 7-Day Free Trial of AT&T TV NOW
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV NOW, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
|AT&T NOW
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$54.99
|$59.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$30
|$30
|$64.99
|Fox Sports Southeast
|$79.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NBC Sports Chicago
|$79.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•