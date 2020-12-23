 Skip to Content
How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Chicago Bulls Live Without Cable on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 8:00 PM EST, the Chicago Bulls face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Southeast and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV NOW, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $59.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 26 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV NOW

Price: $79.99
Includes: Fox Sports Southeast and NBC Sports Chicago + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 31 Top Cable Channels