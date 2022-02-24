How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls Game Live Online on February 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Chicago Bulls face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Bulls games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls Game Preview: Top scorers square off in Chicago-Atlanta matchup

Atlanta Hawks (28-30, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (38-21, second in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -4.5

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and Trae Young meet when Chicago takes on Atlanta. DeRozan ranks third in the NBA averaging 28.1 points per game and Young is fourth in the league averaging 27.8 points per game.

The Bulls are 23-13 in Eastern Conference games. Chicago is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 112.6 points while shooting 48.3% from the field.

The Hawks have gone 17-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 112.2 points per game and is shooting 46.8%.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bulls won 131-117 in the last matchup on Dec. 30. Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 25 points, and Young led the Hawks with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is averaging 28.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Bulls. LaVine is averaging 24.6 points and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Young is scoring 27.8 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 9.3 assists for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 15.7 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 7-3, averaging 120.6 points, 46.1 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 116.4 points, 44.4 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Alex Caruso: out (wrist), Zach LaVine: day to day (knee), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Hawks: John Collins: out (foot).