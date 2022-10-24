 Skip to Content
Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 24, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, October 24, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Chicago Bulls face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Boston and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Boston≥ $89.99---
NBC Sports Chicago≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Boston and NBC Sports Chicago + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Boston and NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Boston and NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Boston and NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls Game Preview: Chicago hosts Boston after Tatum's 40-point performance

Boston Celtics (3-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (1-2, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boston takes on the Chicago Bulls after Jayson Tatum scored 40 points in the Celtics’ 126-120 win over the Orlando Magic.

Chicago finished 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Bulls gave up 109.8 points per game while committing 18.6 fouls last season.

Boston finished 14-10 overall and 33-19 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Celtics averaged 105.5 points per game while shooting 44.9% from the field and 37.3% from 3-point distance last season.

INJURIES: Bulls: Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Al Horford: out (back), Robert Williams III: out (knee).

