How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls Game Live Online on November 8, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 8, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Chicago Bulls face the Brooklyn Nets. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, NBC Sports Chicago, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Bulls games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls Game Preview: Brooklyn set for road matchup with the Bulls

By The Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets (7-3, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (6-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -1.5; over/under is 215

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Bulls take on the Brooklyn Nets.

Chicago went 31-40 overall and 21-21 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Bulls allowed opponents to score 111.7 points per game and shoot 47.3% from the field last season.

Brooklyn finished 48-24 overall and 26-16 in Eastern Conference games during the 2020-21 season. The Nets gave up 114.1 points per game while committing 19.2 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Bulls: Coby White: out (shoulder), Patrick Williams: out (left wrist).

Nets: Kyrie Irving: out (not with team), James Johnson: out (knee), Nicolas Claxton: out (illness).