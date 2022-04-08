 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls Game Live Online on April 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, April 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Chicago Bulls face the Charlotte Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets

In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Bulls games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialFree TrialFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------
NBC Sports Chicago≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and NBC Sports Chicago + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls Game Preview: Chicago hosts Charlotte on home skid

Charlotte Hornets (41-39, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (45-35, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -2.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago aims to break its three-game home losing streak with a win against Charlotte.

The Bulls are 29-22 in conference play. Chicago is 22-25 against opponents over .500.

The Hornets are 25-25 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte has a 6-8 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bulls won 121-109 in the last matchup on Feb. 10.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is scoring 28.0 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 23.7 points and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LaMelo Ball is averaging 20 points, 6.7 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hornets. Miles Bridges is averaging 22.4 points, seven rebounds and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Bulls: Zach LaVine: day to day (knee), Alex Caruso: day to day (back), Matt Thomas: out (leg), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

Hornets: Gordon Hayward: day to day (foot).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.