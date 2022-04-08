How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls Game Live Online on April 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Chicago Bulls face the Charlotte Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls Game Preview: Chicago hosts Charlotte on home skid

Charlotte Hornets (41-39, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (45-35, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -2.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago aims to break its three-game home losing streak with a win against Charlotte.

The Bulls are 29-22 in conference play. Chicago is 22-25 against opponents over .500.

The Hornets are 25-25 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte has a 6-8 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bulls won 121-109 in the last matchup on Feb. 10.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is scoring 28.0 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 23.7 points and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LaMelo Ball is averaging 20 points, 6.7 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hornets. Miles Bridges is averaging 22.4 points, seven rebounds and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Bulls: Zach LaVine: day to day (knee), Alex Caruso: day to day (back), Matt Thomas: out (leg), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

Hornets: Gordon Hayward: day to day (foot).