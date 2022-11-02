How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Online on November 2, 2022: TV & Viewing Options

On Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Chicago Bulls face the Charlotte Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Bulls Last Game Highlights

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls Game Preview: Chicago takes on conference rival Charlotte

Charlotte Hornets (3-4, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (4-4, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago faces Charlotte in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

Chicago finished 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Bulls averaged 7.8 steals, 3.2 blocks and 12.6 turnovers per game last season.

Charlotte finished 43-39 overall and 27-25 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Hornets averaged 115.3 points per game last season, 15.8 from the free throw line and 41.7 from beyond the arc.

INJURIES: Bulls: Coby White: day to day (quadricep), Andre Drummond: out (shoulder), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Hornets: Terry Rozier: day to day (ankle), LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Cody Martin: day to day (quad).