 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Online on November 2, 2022: TV & Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Chicago Bulls face the Charlotte Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Bulls Last Game Highlights

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------
NBC Sports Chicago≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and NBC Sports Chicago + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls Game Preview: Chicago takes on conference rival Charlotte

Charlotte Hornets (3-4, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (4-4, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago faces Charlotte in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

Chicago finished 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Bulls averaged 7.8 steals, 3.2 blocks and 12.6 turnovers per game last season.

Charlotte finished 43-39 overall and 27-25 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Hornets averaged 115.3 points per game last season, 15.8 from the free throw line and 41.7 from beyond the arc.

INJURIES: Bulls: Coby White: day to day (quadricep), Andre Drummond: out (shoulder), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Hornets: Terry Rozier: day to day (ankle), LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Cody Martin: day to day (quad).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.