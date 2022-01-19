How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls Game Live Online on January 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Chicago Bulls face the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Cavaliers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Bulls games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls Game Preview: Chicago faces Cleveland, looks to break 4-game skid

Cleveland Cavaliers (27-18, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (27-15, first in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the matchup with Cleveland as losers of four in a row.

The Bulls are 5-2 in division matchups. Chicago is eighth in the league averaging 111.0 points and is shooting 47.4% from the field.

The Cavaliers are 15-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.0% from 3-point range.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Cavaliers defeated the Bulls 115-92 in their last meeting on Dec. 9. Darius Garland led the Cavaliers with 24 points, and Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lonzo Ball is averaging 13 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bulls. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 25.6 points and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 16.6 points and 10.9 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Garland is averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 111.8 points, 42.2 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 108.3 points, 44.9 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (knee), Tyler Cook: out (ankle), Javonte Green: out (adductor), Alex Caruso: out (reconditioning), Lonzo Ball: out (knee), Zach LaVine: out (knee).

Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Rajon Rondo: out (hamstring), Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), Lamar Stevens: out (knee).