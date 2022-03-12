How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls Game Live Online on March 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Chicago Bulls face the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Cavaliers games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls Game Preview: DeRozan and the Bulls face the Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers (38-28, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (40-26, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -3; over/under is 220.5

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls face the Cleveland Cavaliers. DeRozan ranks fourth in the NBA scoring 28.1 points per game.

The Bulls are 25-17 in conference games. Chicago is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 112.5 points while shooting 48.4% from the field.

The Cavaliers have gone 23-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is 17-17 against opponents over .500.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Bulls defeated the Cavaliers 117-104 in their last matchup on Jan. 20. DeRozan led the Bulls with 30 points, and Lauri Markkanen led the Cavaliers with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is scoring 28.1 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic is averaging 19.4 points and 10.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Darius Garland is shooting 47.5% and averaging 21.0 points for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 112.8 points, 43.2 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points per game.

Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 107.9 points, 41.9 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Alex Caruso: out (wrist), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: out (finger), Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Caris LeVert: out (foot).