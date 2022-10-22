Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 22, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Chicago Bulls face the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Since YouTube TV, Hulu, Sling TV, and fuboTV no longer carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is the only way to watch Cavs games locally this season.

Can you stream Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls Game Preview: Chicago hosts conference rival Cleveland

Cleveland Cavaliers (0-1, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (1-1, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -1.5; over/under is 217.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland plays Chicago in Eastern Conference action Saturday.

Chicago finished 29-23 in Eastern Conference action and 27-14 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bulls averaged 95.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 109.8 last season.

Cleveland finished 44-38 overall and 27-25 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Cavaliers averaged 7.1 steals, 4.2 blocks and 13.3 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Bulls: Zach LaVine: out (knee), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: day to day (ankle), Darius Garland: day to day (eye), Ricky Rubio: out (knee).