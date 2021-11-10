How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Chicago Bulls Game Live Online on November 10, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Chicago Bulls face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Bulls vs. Dallas Mavericks

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Mavericks games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Bulls games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Bulls vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Chicago Bulls vs. Dallas Mavericks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Dallas Mavericks vs. Chicago Bulls Game Preview: Dallas faces Chicago on 3-game win streak

By The Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks (7-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (7-3, third in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Mavericks take on Chicago.

Chicago went 31-40 overall with a 15-21 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Bulls gave up 111.7 points per game while committing 19.0 fouls last season.

Dallas went 21-21 in Western Conference action and 21-15 on the road a season ago. The Mavericks averaged 112.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 110.2 last season.

INJURIES: Bulls: Coby White: out (shoulder), Patrick Williams: out (left wrist).

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (back).