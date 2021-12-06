How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Chicago Bulls Game Live Online on December 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, December 6, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Chicago Bulls face the Denver Nuggets. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude 2 and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude 2, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude 2, this is your only option to stream Denver Nuggets games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Bulls games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Denver Nuggets vs. Chicago Bulls Game Preview: DeRozan and Jokic clash in Chicago-Denver matchup

By The Associated Press

Denver Nuggets (11-11, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (16-8, second in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league’s best scorers, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Jokic, meet when Chicago and Denver square off. DeRozan is fourth in the NBA averaging 26.4 points per game and Jokic is sixth in the league averaging 26.1 points per game.

The Bulls have gone 7-4 in home games. Chicago is fifth in the league shooting 36.9% from deep, led by Patrick Williams shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Nuggets are 4-7 on the road. Denver ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 24.3 assists per game led by Jokic averaging 6.4.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Bulls won 114-108 in the last matchup on Nov. 20. Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 36 points, and Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Vucevic is averaging 15 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Bulls. LaVine is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Jokic is averaging 26.1 points, 13.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Nuggets. Gordon is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 111.0 points, 42.9 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points per game.

Nuggets: 3-7, averaging 106.4 points, 40.1 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Javonte Green: out (health protocols), Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Alex Caruso: day to day (hamstring), Coby White: out (covid-19).

Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Bones Hyland: out (health and safety protocols), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Bol Bol: out (health and safety protocols), Austin Rivers: out (health and safety protocols), Jamal Murray: out (knee).