How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets Game Online on November 13, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Chicago Bulls face the Denver Nuggets.

Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Denver Nuggets vs. Chicago Bulls Game Preview: Chicago and Denver meet for non-conference matchup

Denver Nuggets (8-4, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (6-7, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets visit DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls in non-conference play.

The Bulls are 4-3 in home games. Chicago is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Nuggets have gone 4-4 away from home. Denver is fifth in the Western Conference with 44.8 rebounds per game led by Jokic averaging 9.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Vucevic averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. DeRozan is averaging 24.5 points and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games for Chicago.

Jokic is averaging 21.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists for the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 15.4 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 113.6 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points per game.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 116.6 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Coby White: day to day (quad), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Nuggets: Ish Smith: out (calf), Collin Gillespie: out (leg).