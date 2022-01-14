 Skip to Content
How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls Game Live Online on January 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, January 14, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Chicago Bulls face the Golden State Warriors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports Chicago + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls Game Preview: Curry and Golden State visit DeRozan and the Bulls

Golden State Warriors (30-11, second in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (27-12, first in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -3.5; over/under is 222.5

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and Stephen Curry meet when Chicago takes on Golden State. DeRozan ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 26.0 points per game and Curry ranks sixth in the league averaging 26.4 points per game.

The Bulls are 15-5 on their home court. Chicago ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 34.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Vucevic averaging 9.3.

The Warriors have gone 12-8 away from home. Golden State is fourth in the Western Conference with 46.2 rebounds per game led by Draymond Green averaging 7.6.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 13 the Warriors won 119-93 led by 40 points from Curry, while Zach LaVine scored 23 points for the Bulls.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is averaging 26 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Bulls. LaVine is averaging 24.5 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Curry averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 26.4 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc. Andrew Wiggins is shooting 46.5% and averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 8-2, averaging 117.8 points, 43.6 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 103.4 points, 44.4 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.0 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (knee), Tyler Cook: out (ankle), Javonte Green: out (adductor), Alex Caruso: out (foot/health and safety protocols).

Warriors: Draymond Green: out (calf), James Wiseman: out (knee).

