How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls Game Live Online on November 22, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 22, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Chicago Bulls face the Indiana Pacers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers

In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Indiana, this is your only option to stream Indiana Pacers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Bulls games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls Game Preview: Chicago takes on Indiana, looks for 4th straight home win

By The Associated Press

Indiana Pacers (7-11, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (12-5, first in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -3.5; over/under is 208.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts Indiana trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Bulls are 2-0 against Central Division opponents. Chicago is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pacers are 0-2 against the rest of their division. Indiana has a 1-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach LaVine is averaging 26.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Bulls. Lonzo Ball is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Malcolm Brogdon is scoring 21.2 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists for the Pacers. Domantas Sabonis is averaging 15.0 points and 10.9 rebounds while shooting 54.2% over the past 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 108.2 points, 44.4 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points per game.

Pacers: 5-5, averaging 104.0 points, 45.2 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.7 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Nikola Vucevic: out (health and safety protocols), Javonte Green: day to day (ankle).

Pacers: T.J. Warren: out (foot).