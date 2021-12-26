How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls Game Live Online on December 26, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, December 26, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Chicago Bulls face the Indiana Pacers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers

In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Indiana, this is your only option to stream Indiana Pacers games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Bulls games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls Game Preview: Indiana plays Chicago, looks to stop road slide

Indiana Pacers (14-19, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (19-10, second in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana will look to stop its three-game road losing streak when the Pacers take on Chicago.

The Bulls are 2-2 against division opponents. Chicago averages 109.3 points while outscoring opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Pacers are 8-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana has a 9-14 record against teams over .500.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Pacers defeated the Bulls 109-77 in their last meeting on Nov. 23. Domantas Sabonis led the Pacers with 21 points, and DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is averaging 26.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Bulls. Lonzo Ball is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Malcolm Brogdon is shooting 44.6% and averaging 19.0 points for the Pacers. Caris LeVert is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 7-3, averaging 113.1 points, 42.4 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points per game.

Pacers: 5-5, averaging 109.4 points, 42.2 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Derrick Jones Jr.: day to day (hamstring), Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Alex Caruso: out (foot).

Pacers: Domantas Sabonis: day to day (calf), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (achilles), T.J. Warren: out (foot).