How to Watch LA Clippers vs. Chicago Bulls Game Live Online on March 31, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Chicago Bulls face the LA Clippers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal and Fox Sports Prime Ticket, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Bulls vs. LA Clippers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream LA Clippers games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Bulls vs. LA Clippers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Chicago Bulls vs. LA Clippers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports SoCal and Fox Sports Prime Ticket + 35 Top Cable Channels

LA Clippers vs. Chicago Bulls Game Preview: DeRozan and the Bulls host the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers (37-39, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (44-32, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls face the Los Angeles Clippers. DeRozan is sixth in the league scoring 27.7 points per game.

The Bulls are 26-10 in home games. Chicago is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 33.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Vucevic averaging 9.3.

The Clippers are 16-23 in road games. Los Angeles is 16-21 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Bulls won the last matchup 100-90 on Nov. 15, with DeRozan scoring 35 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is averaging 27.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and five assists for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 24.9 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Reggie Jackson is scoring 16.9 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Clippers. Marcus Morris is averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 104.5 points, 38.8 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points per game.

Clippers: 3-7, averaging 106.0 points, 40.4 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Clippers: Norman Powell: out (toe), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Jason Preston: out (foot), Jay Scrubb: out for season (toe).

