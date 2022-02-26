How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls Game Live Online on February 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Chicago Bulls face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Bulls vs. Memphis Grizzlies

In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Memphis Grizzlies games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Bulls games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Bulls vs. Memphis Grizzlies on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Chicago Bulls vs. Memphis Grizzlies. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Chicago Bulls Game Preview: Top scorers face off in Chicago-Memphis matchup

Memphis Grizzlies (41-20, third in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (39-21, first in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and Ja Morant meet when Chicago faces Memphis. DeRozan ranks third in the NBA averaging 28.3 points per game and Morant ranks sixth in the league averaging 26.7 points per game.

The Bulls are 24-8 in home games. Chicago is second in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.5% from deep, led by Patrick Williams shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Grizzlies have gone 21-10 away from home. Memphis scores 113.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won the last meeting 119-106 on Jan. 17. Desmond Bane scored 25 points to help lead the Grizzlies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Vucevic is averaging 18.1 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bulls. Coby White is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Bane is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 17.8 points. Morant is shooting 49.3% and averaging 30.0 points over the past 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 7-3, averaging 119.2 points, 45.5 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points per game.

Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 123.5 points, 54.0 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 9.7 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Alex Caruso: out (wrist), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Grizzlies: Yves Pons: out (thigh), Dillon Brooks: out (ankle).