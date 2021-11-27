How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls Game Live Online on November 27, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Chicago Bulls face the Miami Heat. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Bulls games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls Game Preview: LaVine and the Bulls take on the Heat

By The Associated Press

Miami Heat (12-7, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (13-7, second in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -1.5; over/under is 212

BOTTOM LINE: Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls take on the Miami Heat. LaVine currently ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 25.8 points per game.

The Bulls are 7-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 14.0 fast break points per game led by LaVine averaging 3.8.

The Heat are 6-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami ranks seventh in the league with 24.1 assists per game led by Kyle Lowry averaging 7.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lonzo Ball is averaging 12.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Bulls. LaVine is averaging 25.4 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Jimmy Butler is scoring 23.9 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 22.2 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 43.6% over the past 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 107.4 points, 42.0 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points per game.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 106.2 points, 43.5 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.3 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (neck), Marcus Garrett: day to day (wrist).