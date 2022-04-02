How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls Game Live Online on April 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Chicago Bulls face the Miami Heat. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Bulls games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls Game Preview: Chicago hosts Miami after DeRozan's 50-point outing

Miami Heat (49-28, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (45-32, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Miami Heat after DeMar DeRozan scored 50 points in the Chicago Bulls’ 135-130 overtime victory against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Bulls are 29-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 111.7 points while shooting 48.1% from the field.

The Heat are 31-16 in Eastern Conference play. Miami is ninth in the Eastern Conference scoring 109.3 points per game and is shooting 46.4%.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Heat won the last matchup 112-99 on March 1. Tyler Herro scored 20 points to help lead the Heat to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is scoring 28.0 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Herro is averaging 20.6 points and 3.9 assists for the Heat. Bam Adebayo is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 107.9 points, 39.2 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points per game.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 108.3 points, 41.7 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Heat: Caleb Martin: day to day (calf).