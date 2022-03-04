How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls Game Live Online on March 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 4, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Chicago Bulls face the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, NBC Sports Chicago, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls Game Preview: Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee visit DeRozan and the Bulls

Milwaukee Bucks (38-25, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (39-24, third in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -3.5

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and Giannis Antetokounmpo meet when Chicago takes on Milwaukee. DeRozan ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 28.1 points per game and Antetokounmpo is second in the league averaging 29.3 points per game.

The Bulls have gone 24-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 112.5 points while shooting 48.4% from the field.

The Bucks are 8-3 in division games. Milwaukee ranks second in the league with 46.7 rebounds per game led by Antetokounmpo averaging 11.5.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Bucks won 94-90 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 30 points, and DeRozan led the Bulls with 35 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is averaging 28.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 24.5 points and 4.5 assists over the past 10 games for Chicago.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 18.3 points, 6.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.6 points, 12.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 117.5 points, 43.4 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points per game.

Bucks: 6-4, averaging 124.0 points, 46.6 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.3 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Alex Caruso: out (wrist), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Bucks: Pat Connaughton: out (hand), George Hill: out (neck), Brook Lopez: out (back).