How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls Game Live Online on April 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Chicago Bulls face the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, NBC Sports Chicago, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Bucks games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Bulls games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu Live TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls Game Preview: Top scorers meet in Chicago-Milwaukee matchup

Milwaukee Bucks (48-30, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (45-33, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -4

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and Giannis Antetokounmpo meet when Chicago hosts Milwaukee. DeRozan ranks sixth in the NBA averaging 28.0 points per game and Antetokounmpo is third in the league averaging 30.1 points per game.

The Bulls have gone 29-20 against Eastern Conference teams. Chicago is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 111.7 points while shooting 48.0% from the field.

The Bucks are 10-3 against the rest of their division. Milwaukee is the Eastern Conference leader with 46.7 rebounds per game led by Antetokounmpo averaging 11.6.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on March 23 the Bucks won 126-98 led by 27 points from Jrue Holiday, while Nikola Vucevic scored 22 points for the Bulls.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is averaging 28 points, 5.3 rebounds and five assists for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 25.1 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Antetokounmpo is shooting 55.4% and averaging 30.1 points for the Bucks. Holiday is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 108.5 points, 39.1 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points per game.

Bucks: 6-4, averaging 118.2 points, 45.9 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.8 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Bucks: DeAndre’ Bembry: out for season (knee).