How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls Game 3 Live Online on April 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 22, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Chicago Bulls face the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, NBC Sports Chicago, ABC, and ESPN3, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls Game Preview: Chicago, Milwaukee meet with series tied 1-1

Milwaukee Bucks (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (46-36, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -2; over/under is 223.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Bulls host the Milwaukee Bucks in game three of the Eastern Conference first round with the series tied 1-1. The Bulls beat the Bucks 114-110 in the last matchup. DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 41 points, and Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 33 points.

The Bulls are 29-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 23.9 assists per game led by DeRozan averaging 4.9.

The Bucks are 12-4 against Central Division opponents. Milwaukee ranks fifth in the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting 36.6% as a team from downtown this season. Sandro Mamukelashvili leads the team shooting 42.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Vucevic is averaging 17.6 points, 11 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Khris Middleton averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bucks, scoring 20.1 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.1 points, 13.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 109.6 points, 42.9 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.0 points per game.

Bucks: 6-4, averaging 117.2 points, 46.9 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Matt Thomas: out (leg), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

Bucks: Jordan Nwora: day to day (back), George Hill: day to day (abdominal).