How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls Game 4 Live Online on April 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Chicago Bulls face the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is airing exclusively on ABC and ESPN3, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks

In the Chicago, Milwaukee, and Nationally, the game is streaming on ABC, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

While Sling TV doesn’t carry ABC, they will simulcast the game on ESPN3, which is available with their Sling Orange Plan. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV.

Can you stream Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks game won’t be available since it is on ABC.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls Game Preview: Antetokounmpo and the Bucks visit Chicago with 2-1 series lead

Milwaukee Bucks (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (46-36, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -4; over/under is 218.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Bucks lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Bucks won the last matchup 111-81 on April 23 led by 22 points from Grayson Allen, while Nikola Vucevic scored 19 points for the Bulls.

The Bulls are 10-6 in division matchups. Chicago has a 4-4 record in one-possession games.

The Bucks are 12-4 against opponents in the Central Division. Milwaukee is third in the NBA scoring 115.5 points per game while shooting 46.8%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach LaVine averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 24.4 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. DeMar DeRozan is shooting 47.1% and averaging 27.9 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is shooting 55.3% and averaging 29.9 points for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 107.3 points, 42.5 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points per game.

Bucks: 6-4, averaging 116.5 points, 47.5 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Matt Thomas: out (leg), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

Bucks: George Hill: out (abdominal), Khris Middleton: out (knee).