How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Chicago Bulls Game Live Online on February 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, February 11, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Chicago Bulls face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Bulls vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Timberwolves games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Bulls games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Bulls vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Chicago Bulls vs. Minnesota Timberwolves. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Chicago Bulls Game Preview: DeRozan and the Bulls host the Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves (29-26, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (34-21, third in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. DeRozan is currently fourth in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.

The Bulls are 19-8 on their home court. Chicago ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 13.2 fast break points per game led by Zach LaVine averaging 3.3.

The Timberwolves are 13-16 on the road. Minnesota ranks third in the league with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jarred Vanderbilt averaging 3.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is averaging 27.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic is averaging 22.3 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

D’Angelo Russell is averaging 19 points and seven assists for the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.0 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 119.5 points, 43.8 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points per game.

Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 123.9 points, 43.3 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (finger), Alex Caruso: out (wrist), Ayo Dosunmu: out (concussion), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Timberwolves: Patrick Beverley: out (ankle), McKinley Wright IV: out (knee).