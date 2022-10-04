How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. New Orleans Pelicans Live Online on October 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the Chicago Bulls face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago+ and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Bulls vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Get $20 OFF $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

In New Orleans and outside of the Chicago market, you can watch it on TNT, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Chicago Bulls vs. New Orleans Pelicans on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Chicago Bulls vs. New Orleans Pelicans game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Hulu Live TV.