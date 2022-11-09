 Skip to Content
How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Online on November 9, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Chicago Bulls face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Bulls vs. New Orleans Pelicans

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Chicago Bulls vs. New Orleans Pelicans on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Chicago Bulls vs. New Orleans Pelicans. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
Bally Sports New Orleans≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports New Orleans≥ $89.99------
NBC Sports Chicago≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, and NBC Sports Chicago + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Chicago Bulls Game Preview: New Orleans faces Chicago on 3-game road skid

New Orleans Pelicans (5-5, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (6-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans will aim to stop its three-game road losing streak when the Pelicans take on Chicago.

Chicago finished 46-36 overall with a 27-14 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bulls averaged 111.6 points per game last season, 17.5 from the free throw line and 31.8 from 3-point range.

New Orleans finished 25-27 in Western Conference play and 17-24 on the road last season. The Pelicans averaged 109.3 points per game while shooting 45.7% from the field and 33.2% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Bulls: Coby White: out (quad), Andre Drummond: out (shoulder), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Garrett Temple: out (personal), Kira Lewis Jr.: out (knee).

