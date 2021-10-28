How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls Game Live Online on October 28, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Chicago Bulls face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks

Can you stream Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks on NBA League Pass?

Bulls vs. Knicks Game Preview: Chicago plays New York, looks for 5th straight victory

By The Associated Press

New York Knicks (3-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (4-0, first in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to continue its four-game win streak with a victory against New York.

Chicago went 21-21 in Eastern Conference play and 15-21 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Bulls averaged 26.9 assists per game on 42.3 made field goals last season.

New York went 41-30 overall and 25-17 in Eastern Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Knicks averaged 107.1 points per game last season, 16.4 from the free throw line and 35.4 from beyond the arc.

INJURIES: Bulls: Coby White: out (shoulder).

Knicks: Nerlens Noel: out (knee).