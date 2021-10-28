 Skip to Content
How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls Game Live Online on October 28, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Chicago Bulls face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MSG and NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: MSG and NBC Sports Chicago + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 31 Top Cable Channels

Bulls vs. Knicks Game Preview: Chicago plays New York, looks for 5th straight victory

By The Associated Press

New York Knicks (3-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (4-0, first in the Eastern Conference)
Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to continue its four-game win streak with a victory against New York.

Chicago went 21-21 in Eastern Conference play and 15-21 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Bulls averaged 26.9 assists per game on 42.3 made field goals last season.

New York went 41-30 overall and 25-17 in Eastern Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Knicks averaged 107.1 points per game last season, 16.4 from the free throw line and 35.4 from beyond the arc.

INJURIES: Bulls: Coby White: out (shoulder).
Knicks: Nerlens Noel: out (knee).

