How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Chicago Bulls Game Live Online on February 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Chicago Bulls face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Bulls vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

In Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Oklahoma, this is your only option to stream Oklahoma City Thunder games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Bulls games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Bulls vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Chicago Bulls vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Chicago Bulls Game Preview: DeRozan and the Bulls play the Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder (17-38, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (35-21, third in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -13; over/under is 220.5

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls host the Oklahoma City Thunder. DeRozan ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 27.5 points per game.

The Bulls are 20-8 in home games. Chicago is eighth in the league with 13.3 fast break points per game led by Zach LaVine averaging 3.3.

The Thunder have gone 8-20 away from home. Oklahoma City has a 6-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Bulls won 111-110 in the last meeting on Jan. 25. Nikola Vucevic led the Bulls with 26 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is averaging 27.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Bulls. Vucevic is averaging 22.3 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 22.7 points and 5.5 assists for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 20 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 121.8 points, 43.0 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 53.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points per game.

Thunder: 3-7, averaging 100.7 points, 46.8 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.6 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (finger), Alex Caruso: out (wrist), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Thunder: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (foot), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (ankle), Aaron Wiggins: out (ankle), Mike Muscala: out (ankle).