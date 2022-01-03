How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls Game Live Online on January 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 3, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Chicago Bulls face the Orlando Magic. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Bulls vs. Orlando Magic

In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Bulls games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Bulls vs. Orlando Magic on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Chicago Bulls vs. Orlando Magic. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls Game Preview: Chicago takes on Orlando, looks for 7th straight home win

Orlando Magic (7-29, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (24-10, first in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -12.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts Orlando looking to continue its six-game home winning streak.

The Bulls are 15-7 against conference opponents. Chicago scores 111.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

The Magic have gone 4-22 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando has a 1-19 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Bulls won the last meeting on Nov. 27. DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points points to help lead the Bulls to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is averaging 26.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 28.4 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Franz Wagner is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Magic, while averaging 15.3 points. Gary Harris is shooting 47.7% and averaging 17.2 points over the past 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 8-2, averaging 114.3 points, 41.4 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points per game.

Magic: 2-8, averaging 102.8 points, 42.1 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Marko Simonovic: out (health and safety protocols), Tony Bradley: out (health and safety protocols), Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Javonte Green: out (adductor), Alfonzo McKinnie: out (health and safety protocols), Alex Caruso: out (foot).

Magic: Jalen Suggs: out (thumb), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (knee), Cole Anthony: out (ankle), Robin Lopez: out (health and safety protocols).