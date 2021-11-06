How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls Game Live Online on November 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Chicago Bulls face the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia+ and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which is also available with Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls Game Preview: 76ers to face Bulls on the road

By The Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers (7-2, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (6-2, third in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Bulls play the Philadelphia 76ers.

Chicago went 31-40 overall and 21-21 in Eastern Conference play last season. The Bulls averaged 26.9 assists per game on 42.3 made field goals last season.

Philadelphia finished 49-23 overall and 31-11 in Eastern Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The 76ers averaged 113.6 points per game last season, 47.3 in the paint, 18.1 off of turnovers and 15.2 on fast breaks.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The 76ers won the last matchup on Nov. 3. Seth Curry scored 22 points to help lead the 76ers to the victory.

INJURIES: Bulls: Coby White: out (shoulder), Patrick Williams: out (left wrist).

76ers: Furkan Korkmaz: out (wrist), Ben Simmons: out (back), Grant Riller: out (knee), Tobias Harris: out (health protocols), Danny Green: out (hamstring), Isaiah Joe: out (health and safety protocols).