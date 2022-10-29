How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Live Tonight on October 29, 2022: What TV Channel & Streaming Options

On Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Chicago Bulls face the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Chicago, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. While in Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

In Chicago, Philadelphia, and nationally the game will be streaming on NBA TV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls Game Preview: Maxey leads Philadelphia against Chicago after 44-point performance

Philadelphia 76ers (2-4, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (3-3, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia plays the Chicago Bulls after Tyrese Maxey scored 44 points in the 76ers’ 112-90 victory against the Toronto Raptors.

Chicago finished 29-23 in Eastern Conference play and 27-14 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bulls averaged 95.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 109.8 last season.

Philadelphia went 6-6 overall and 32-20 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The 76ers averaged 104.5 points per game last season, 41.7 in the paint, 12.2 off of turnovers and 15.1 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Bulls: Zach LaVine: out (rest), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

76ers: Joel Embiid: day to day (knee-rest).