How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Chicago Bulls Game Live Online on February 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, February 7, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Chicago Bulls face the Phoenix Suns. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, NBC Sports Chicago, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Bulls vs. Phoenix Suns

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Phoenix Suns games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Bulls games all year long.

Can you stream Chicago Bulls vs. Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Chicago Bulls vs. Phoenix Suns game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu Live TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Phoenix Suns vs. Chicago Bulls Game Preview: Phoenix visits Chicago after DeRozan's 45-point game

Phoenix Suns (42-10, first in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (33-20, second in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -6; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago faces the Phoenix Suns after DeMar DeRozan scored 45 points in the Chicago Bulls’ 119-108 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Bulls have gone 19-7 in home games. Chicago ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 13.2 fast break points per game led by Zach LaVine averaging 3.3.

The Suns are 20-5 in road games. Phoenix ranks fifth in the league with 46.1 rebounds per game. JaVale McGee leads the Suns with 7.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Vucevic is averaging 17.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bulls. DeRozan is averaging 32.6 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Devin Booker is shooting 44.5% and averaging 25.2 points for the Suns. Chris Paul is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 113.5 points, 45.1 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points per game.

Suns: 9-1, averaging 114.3 points, 46.6 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Zach LaVine: day to day (back), Coby White: out (adductor), Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (finger), Alex Caruso: out (wrist), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Suns: Abdel Nader: out (knee), Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Cameron Payne: out (wrist), Landry Shamet: out (ankle).